‘I want to warn other women: never fall for the sweet talk of a married man. My childhood sweetheart Stef has caused me a lot of grief. And so far nothing has helped. My two daughters say, “Mom, you deserve a man who respects you, who sees how beautiful you are.” Before that they already warned: ‘Mom, you will never spend a weekend together or go on holiday with Stef. He is married. You only have ten, twenty minutes a day with him. Do you think that’s enough?’