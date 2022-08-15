In the last few weeks we have had the opportunity to test the new vacuum cleaner Tineco Pure One S15 Prothis is one of the latest additions to the Tineco catalog and after testing other models of the company in the past we were curious to try this novelty to understand if once again the company had managed to create a high quality product for cleaning the home.

So you may be wondering if this Tineco Pure One S15 Pro lived up to expectations, and to find out I invite you to stay here with me to examine its features and performance in detail, starting with the design and contents of the package.

Design and Unboxing

The Tineco Pure One S15 Pro vacuum cleaner comes in a not very flashy cardboard package (but the environment thanks and that’s fine for us) inside which we find all the various well-organized pieces, including various accessories that we will talk about in more detail later.

The design is very clean and refined, the predominant colors are white and black and the aesthetics are very modern and I would dare to say almost futuristic thanks to the display on the main component also containing the engine, in correspondence with the dust tank.

Assembling the various main pieces, but also the accessories, is extremely simple, furthermore Tineco wanted to make it easier to empty the tank by integrating a small sliding lever.

In practice there is no need to disassemble the tank to empty it, as happens on other vacuum cleaners, but just pull down the lever to remove the dirt accumulated inside and throw it in the garbage bag.

A very popular solution, in fact makes it easier and avoids, in most cases, contact with the dirt accumulated in the tank. I say in most cases because it is not a foolproof system, I happened to have to act directly to drop everything in the garbage because the simple lever could not get everything out, perhaps because of long hair that tends to get stuck. In any case, I appreciated this feature, which in any case does its duty in 90% of cases.

As I mentioned previously, the package contains, in addition to the main components, some very useful accessories that should never be missing in a good vacuum cleaner. In detail we find:

Main component with motor, tank and removable battery

Two pieces that make up the main auction

Main brush with anti tangle design and LED light

More compact brush

2 in 1 brush for furniture

Replacement additional filter

Mini brush for cleaning the tank

Accessory for cleaning narrow spaces

Charging base

power supply

Instruction manual

Below I leave you a video with the complete unboxing.

Efficient and smart cleaning!

One of the main features of the Tineco Pure One S15 Pro is its being smart, in fact we find it integrated iLoop technology which allows the vacuum cleaner, through a special sensor, to detect the amount of dirt present on the floor and adjust the suction power accordingly.

In particular, to take advantage of this technology we will have to use the vacuum cleaner in Auto mode, in this basic way the device will work at minimum power, but this will be increased as soon as a greater amount of dirt is detected for which greater suction power is required. . Thanks to this mode, greater efficiency is also obtained and therefore better autonomy.

Alternatively, you can set the maximum power by touching the touch button next to the circular display, or switch to manual mode by swiping the touch slider under the aforementioned key. By swiping up or down we will be able to switch from one power level to another to meet our needs, in total there are 6 levels available.

Another strong price of the Tineco Pure One S15 Pro is then the circular display color with a lot of LEDs that indicate the degree of dirt detected under the brush. The display constantly provides useful information to the user, starting from the first start-up. When you start the vacuum cleaner for the first time, various information on its use is shown, accompanied by an audio that provides further explanations.

During use we will have information on the battery recharge percentage, on the power currently in use and on the active mode of use, or during the recharge the battery icon will be shown with the relative percentage available. There is no shortage of other useful information, such as those regarding the full tank and instructions on how to empty it and more.

The main brush is made in such a way as to avoid tangling of hair and I have to say it works pretty well. I am well aware of the boredom due to the tangles of hair that form around the vacuum cleaner brush and having a brush available to help us in this regard is certainly a feature that should not be underestimated.

Then we find some very useful LED lights that illuminate the floor from the front, so as to highlight the dirt present and allow us to clean everything with greater precision.

Last but not least, the WiFi connection is available, which in practice does not allow us to do who knows what, but is still interesting. We can indeed connect to the Tineco app to display an information page with information such as the vacuum cleaner usage time, clean surface, battery level and filter status. A useful tool, which perhaps in the future will be even more in-depth with more features in subsequent models.

Accessories and battery

In the package there are various accessories, first of all the power supply and the charging station, very convenient because it allows you to keep the vacuum cleaner standing and does not require any wall installation or anything like that. Simply connect the power supply to the appropriate input present and then the vacuum cleaner must be placed, taking care to match the appropriate connectors on the back of the brush with those on the base support.

Doing so will start the battery charging, which will take approximately 4 hours to fully charge. As for autonomy, Tineco Pure One S15 Pro can easily clean a medium-sized house with a single charge, but a lot also depends on the mode of use and the dirt present. Using the Auto mode you get the greatest efficiency in terms of cleaning-autonomy ratio, but obviously a very dirty floor will activate a higher power level that will also consume more energy.

If we go to use the Max mode, the vacuum cleaner can guarantee us about 10 minutes of operation, while with the Auto mode and an average dirty floor we will get about 35 minutes of use or a little more. For greater autonomy, you will need to purchase an additional battery, sold separately.

Then we find a second brush that can be very useful for cleaning sofas, mattresses and the like. The dimensions are more compact and can be mounted by bypassing the main rod that is used with the main brush, so as to have a more manageable tool for cleaning surfaces other than the classic floor.

In the same way we can use the 2-in-1 brush, useful for vacuuming dust and dirt from delicate or irregular surfaces, such as furniture or even the computer keyboard (even if it is not really easy for this use). The other accessory, on the other hand, is very useful for narrow and difficult to reach spaces, it is in fact narrow and long and is very suitable for this use.

Conclusions

The Tineco Pure One S15 Pro vacuum cleaner is definitely a premium productthe price is related to the quality provided and it is a product that cleans well, has a well-designed design, is easy to use and also integrates technologies that make it smart and in step with the times in the right way, i.e. increasing its efficiency and ease of use and not offering functions that make us exclaim “wow” the first time and that are never really used in everyday use.

It is versatile in cleaning even if there are various obstacles such as furniture and chairs of various kinds, the brush manages to juggle well between the obstacles and the various accessories allow you to clean even the surfaces that normally would not be reachable. It is not very light, the motor is quite heavy, but in standard use it is not annoying, perhaps it is felt more when using accessories to clean surfaces other than the floor.

The autonomy is ok, even if an additional battery would have made the equipment even more complete and we would have also obtained a longer duration for those with a larger house. It is true that you can buy it separately, but having two already in the box would certainly have made buyers happier.

You can find Tineco Pure One S15 Pro on the official site.