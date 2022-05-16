Our experience with the Tineco products tested so far, such as the one we had with Tineco Floor One S5, the two-in-one scrubber dryer, has been very positive. Today we dive into a new segment of the company that now boasts more than 20 years of experience, to talk to you about Tineco Carpet Onea tool dedicated to cleaning of carpets, carpets and upholstery in general.

Stop your doubts right away, if you’re wondering “What do I need such a tool for“Know that I will explain, in this review, how and why it can be useful to you even if you don’t have carpets at home (like most of us) and if you have few carpets, it is worth considering buying a product dedicated only to their cleaning.

Tineco Carpet One, the packaging

Inside the package we find:

the central body ;

; the 2.5 ” flexible hose meters to connect the brushes to the appliance;

meters to connect the brushes to the appliance; the two interchangeable brushes used for more or less resistant stains;

used for more or less resistant stains; one brush for cleaning tanks and connecting pipes;

tanks and connecting pipes; a 500ml package of solution carpet deodorant and cleaner;

carpet deodorant and cleaner; the instruction manual (also in Italian).

The design of Carpet One recalls that of the other Tineco products, with one substantial difference: it is powered directly by the current and does not have a rechargeable battery that allows him autonomy of use. Initially this thing made me turn up my nose a little, used to using products without the hassle of a cable that gets tangled in the house, but on balance the power used and the fact that cleaning is often localized make mobility a necessity. limited.

As for Floor One, they are here too two separate tanks: the one for clean water (2 liters) is positioned at the top, and detergent can also be inserted inside; that for the water collected after washing (1.5 liters) is instead positioned at the bottom.

In the back there is a comfortable cable reel which allows the cable used to connect it to be neatly collected. The length is 6.5 meters which allows more than enough mobility in the house.

Tineco Carpet One: our test

Operating Tineco Carpet One is very simple: the power button located on the handle starts the engine while with the special pedal on the back it is possible tilt the body of the carpet cleaner towards you to start the cleaning process.

In the photos you can see the carpet cleaner at work on the car mats, but I have also used it for home carpets with excellent results.

The washing process is very effective: the water is heated up to 40 degrees and the 1300 W suction system collects dirty water along with residues of dust and dirt. From the lower vents hot air comes out between 70 and 80 degrees which allows it to dry, favors the dissolution of dirt and helps the surfactant contained in the Tineco solution to decompose the surface. Result? A carpet that comes back to life without resorting to the laundry, especially considering that the ones I have at home are too big to fit in the washing machine.

I particularly liked the drying function, because it prevents mold and allowed me to wash the carpet exactly where it isespecially that of the entrance which is long and heavy (70cm x 250cm), and it has always been difficult to move it, as well as to put it to dry.

Modes and accessories

There are three modes available: Car, Max And Drying. The modality Car is the one I have used almost always, since the power is adjusted according to the dirt detected, thanks to the iLoop technology that Tineco Floor One also had. In this way you do not have to worry about the necessary power as Carpet One does everything, in an optimal way I must say. The modality Max always acts at maximum power, as the name implies, usable for a really very dirty product, while the mode Drying you can imagine what it does: a progress bar that will change according to the data detected by the sensor, passing from “wet” to “dry”. This is thanks to the DrynessMeter technology which evaluates the degree of humidity without having to touch the object of our cleaning with your hands.

So far I have told you about using the machine without its accessories, which are actually what made me say “yes, that’s right, I needed it“. By installing the hose it is possible use the appliance on any surface (again we are talking about upholstery) that is not necessarily horizontal. I tried it on tentson mattresseson the living room sofaon the double duveton cushions which I use for animals with very spectacular effects in terms of cleaning, as you can certainly see from the video below.

The combination of heated water, detergent and vacuum made an old bedspread look like new, making all stains disappear.

If possible talk about defects, unfortunately using the accessories and the hose the drying function cannot be used, but the suction of the water removes almost all the humidity and an hour in the sun finishes the work, restoring it clean and fragrant. Something that cannot be applied to the sofa, in fact without removing it it would remain damp for some time, but in my experience of two weeks of use I found the advantages far superior to these small defects.

The Companion app

I must admit that the app was a bit of a sore point, as it took me more than a few days to connect it to my smartphone. I have tested several products in recent months, all with dedicated apps, and with none I have found all this difficulty. However, the assistance was immediate and helped me to solve the problem.

In addition, the application is a “moreoverWhich adds no functionality, except some statistics on the use of the productthe verification of updates and the ability to download different voice packs, as well as adjusting the volume of the guide voice. Having used it for several days with the voice in English, I was so used to it that I no longer wanted to download the package in Italian.

Tineco Carpet One, can I buy it?

Tineco Carpet One is available for purchase on the official website for € 499.00, which is certainly not a cheap price. But even if you don’t have rugs in your house, you will definitely have gods pillows, mattresses, bedspreads, curtains, a fabric sofa… That’s just why I would recommend buying it. Now that I own this carpet cleaner, I don’t think I’ll take the bedspread or duvet to the laundry anymore, nor will I just put the mattresses to air, being able to wash them directly. Thanks to the flexible accessory, I also perfectly cleaned the interior upholstery of the machinein a deeper way than I have ever done at the automatic washing and directly in the garage of the house.

So yes, ultimately it is a product I would recommend purchasing and whose value is amortized within a year or so, depending on how it is used. If you have at least one large rug in your home, I would not even ask myself the question, especially considering that this consumer segment at the moment is not overly covered by competing products.