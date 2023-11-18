You might not even know Tineco. It is a company specialized in the production of vacuum cleaners and household cleaning products. Contrary to what you might think, the brand is based on solid roots, founded in 1998, the company has focused on the innovation and design of vacuum cleaners smart and convenient.

Their products are known for advanced technology, such as high-power motors, effective filtration systems, and ergonomic designs. In short, we got the idea. Now that you know what it is, we want to walk you through two great offers for the company’s Black Friday!

Tineco gives us two sparkling offers!

Black Friday is your wallet’s worst enemy, we know it very well! Unfortunately (or fortunately for you) today we have two offers that we are sure will excite you quite a bit as they concern two flagship diamonds of the company. For greater ease of reading, we have decided to divide them and introduce the products to you in the best possible way!

Tineco PURE ONE

Impossible to leave without mentioning Tineco PURE ONE Once completed, the review will also be attached to this article, but I can already tell you cIf you decide to buy it you won’t be disappointed. With more than 40 minutes of autonomy, a wide choice of accessories and an anti-tangle brush that promises to capture dust and hair from your four-legged friends with extreme ease, you will have in your hands a powerful ally at home.

Any flaws? Yes, but nothing too restrictive, as I will tell you in the next few days in my full review. By going to Amazon you will get a discount of as much as 40% off the list price:

Base price: 299. Discounted price: 179. Offer available here.

Tineco FLOOR ONE S5

Tineco PURE ONE Then you might be interested in Tineco Floor One s5: a vacuum cleaner and floor cleaner that promises top cleaning thanks to the double tank which divides clean water from dirty water and a brush which will be the worst enemy of dirt.

Here the discount is approx 35% on the list price: