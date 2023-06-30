Home page politics

A Russian politician laments the “loneliness” in Russia. But the Ukraine war has consequences: The dating app Tinder is gone.

Moscow – If you are looking for a match in Russia, you only have a few hours left. On June 30, 2023, the dating app Tinder is leaving the country. reason is that Ukraine war. Political reactions? Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Vladislav Davankov said it was “not a big loss”. “But Russia desperately needs a federal project to combat loneliness,” he told the state news agency Ria Novosti.

In late May, Russian Tinder users were notified of the shutdown, reports The Moscow Times – and that the Russian technology group VK (which runs the “Russian Facebook”) is already developing its own dating app.

The Tinder decision triggered a wave of jokes and memes, she knows Moscow Times to report further. People joked that Russians must now return to old-fashioned dating methods — namely, the “discotheques, TV shows and magazine ads that were popular with teenagers in the 1990s.”

Ukraine war: dating app Tinder withdraws from Russia

Tinder announced its decision in early May. That was more than a year after the start of the Ukraine war. “Our brands are taking steps to limit access to their services in Russia and will have completed their withdrawal from the Russian market by June 30, 2023,” said parent company Match Group in its annual report.

The company explained that it was committed to protecting human rights. Based in Texas, Match Group owns not only Tinder, but also dating apps like Hinge, Meetic, and OkCupid.

Ukraine war: Netflix, H&M and Co. leave Russia

After the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine under the Kremlin chief Wladimir Putin numerous Western companies withdrew from Russia. A selection:

MC Donalds

Coke

Netflix

Adidas

HM

This has created some space for Chinese companies, and Russia is also looking to domestic alternatives, especially in the technology sector. At the same time, Moscow is tightening the rules for the technology sector. (frs with AFP)