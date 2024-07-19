The famous dating app Tinder launched a New tool supported by artificial intelligence which will help you choose a good photo for your profile cover. This new feature will allow users to find the best photo and have greater success with her suitors.

Simply, people They will have to take a photo of their face for facial recognition and then allow the application to access your phone’s gallery. Once this is done, Photo Selector, the new tool, will recommend up to 27 photos that you have in your gallery and will help users make a good first impression.

According to the dating app itself, this is a highly requested feature by users, as 68 percent of them said that this AI-powered selector would be “useful.” In addition, 52 percent said that “it is difficult to select profile pictures,” according to data cited by The Verge. This feature will initially roll out in the United States during July 2024.and will reach the rest of the countries in the coming months.

A spokesperson for the dating app spoke to CNBC Make Itdetailing how this tool will help: “Try to exclude photos with multiple faces and photos that seem to violate our rulessuch as those involving nudity and drugs.”

Tinder launched a new tool. Photo:iStock Share

Controversy over the amount of personal data collected by Tinder



Months ago, a renowned university in Madrid conducted a study Collecting the amount of data you need to provide to each application. Within this list, Tinder is in fourth place which has: personal information, contact information, location, finances, health, communication or entertainment of users, as reproduced Fortune.

Unlike social media, Dating apps are coming namely your name, email address, phone number, date of birth, gender, profile picture, contact list, call history or last location you were. And now, With this new tool, to your entire gallery.