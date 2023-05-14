Tinderthe popular dating application, has announced that it will prohibit the inclusion of links to social networks as instagram in the public profiles of its users.

In addition, they will modify their community guidelines to prevent the exchange of usernames or references to other links on the platform.

The company has explained that some users have been using their Tinder profiles to earn money, which has led to the need to reinforce authenticity in the application and encourage healthier relationships, be they romantic or sexual.

In a statement, Tinder has specified that users may not “advertise, promote social identifiers or links to gain followers, sell things, raise funds or run campaigns.”

This measure joins others that have already been taken by the company to promote inclusion and respect on the platform.

While it’s not yet known how social media links will be removed from bios or prevented from being shared in chats, the company has encouraged users to report anyone who violates the new rule.

Furthermore, they have stressed the importance of honesty and authenticity on the platform, asking users not to create fake accounts.

The measure responds to requests from the users themselves, who have asked that the limits be respected and that private chats not be shared.

In this way, Tinder seeks to educate its members on healthy dating habits both online and in real life.

Tinder seeks to improve authenticity and foster healthy relationships on its dating platform

Tinder has been actively working to improve the experience for its users, and this latest move joins others recently, such as the launch of a photo verification feature, which allows users to verify their identity by taking a selfie.

They have also launched a “theme nights” feature, which allows users to connect with people with similar interests.

These new security measures and the ban on sharing links to social networks are important to promote authenticity and protect users from possible scams or inappropriate behavior on the platform.

In addition, this new Tinder policy also seeks to prevent the platform from being used for purposes other than the search for healthy and authentic relationships.

Importantly, this new policy may cause some controversy among users who use Tinder for professional purposes, such as influencers or artists looking to promote themselves or their work on social media.

However, the main objective of the measure is to protect the privacy of users and ensure that the relationships established on the platform are authentic and honest.