With the new applications and social networks, stories have been shared where people say they have found their supposed “better half”, or the love of their life, although the most common is Tinder, when it works to find dates, everything seems to indicate that it has already happened. fashionable, because a girl, she met her ‘cyber boyfriend’ in rare conditionsWell, it was thanks to a famous video game.

Although cases have gone viral in which on the day of the meeting, many suffer disappointments, this story caused Internet users to react in many ways, since a girl she went to the airport to meet her virtual boyfriendgetting a big surprise.

Despite the fact that social networks have proven to be a double-edged sword, there are Internet users who are not afraid to talk to strangers, strangers or people from other countries, thus forging a relationship, based on sending videos, photos, and sharing calls, even though the time to see face to face, it can be paralyzing.

Because, there are stories of people who have traveled to continents, for that wonderful moment, but have been rejected, this time, it seems that there was a moment of happiness. thanks to Free Fire.

Couple meets after meeting on Free Fire

Free Fire, being a survival game available on mobile devices, is the 2017 battle royale video game, published by Garena for Android and IOS, having more than 100 million people playing daily on game servers around the world. .

Therefore, by allowing people to interact regardless of region, a couple met through a game. This is how the user ‘@princesasayajin24’ made it known, on the TikTok digital platform.

Melissa Rivera, shared the video along with the description, “beautiful love story” Internet users, seeing the images of the woman “arriving at the airport”, did not hesitate to react.

During the clip, the content creator revealed that they were going quickly to the airport, because her sister would go to meet the boy she met through Free Fire; Finally, the man arrived at his destination, greeted his partner, and They kissed to seal their love.

This is how Internet users assured that now they are not only going to check WhatsApp, because they could find clues of infidelity anywhere, even that they are going to install the video game application, instead of Tinder.