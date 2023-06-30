The Tinder application finally left Russia and disappeared from Google Play and the App Store

The Tinder application has finally left Russia. According to TASSnow when you try to open the program, an error message appears.

“An error has occurred. Please try again later,” the pop-up says, confirming that the app has stopped working.

You can’t use any of Tinder’s features, including moving between different people’s profiles. In addition, according to the news agency, the online dating app has also disappeared from the largest stores – Google’s Play Market and Apple’s AppStore. At the same time, direct access to the account is not yet limited.

Tinder began warning Russians to stop working a month before the final shutdown. Then, in the application, users were greeted with a message that the service would stop working in Russia on June 30, 2023. Up to this point, users were still able to pair up and chat.

For the first time, it became known on May 2 that the application would restrict access for Russians. Information about this appeared in the annual report of the company Match Group, which owns the application.