Izvestia: Tinder registration specialists appeared in Russia

Tinder registration specialists have appeared in Russia, they offer Russians assistance in registering and setting up a social network for dating. About it report “News”.

Announcements appeared on various platforms, including Telegram. The cost of such a service is on average 1.5-2 thousand rubles.

One of the sellers indicated that he was registering on the social network through a foreign number, since Tinder does not send SMS to Russian numbers.

Another person offering the service said that on average 15 people a week contact him, interest grew when the company decided to leave Russia.

Maxim, who manages accounts, noted that in this case, the effect of the forbidden fruit worked, when those who had not used Tinder before wanted to register.

On June 30, Tinder finally left Russia. As TASS reported, now when you try to open the program, an error message appears. The online dating app has also disappeared from the largest stores – Google’s Play Market and Apple’s AppStore.