Tinder wants to stop swiping profiles from potential partners as a solitary act. The most used dating application is preparing a new feature that promises to make your user experience more social and fun.

‘Swipe Party’, a novelty that will arrive soon on the platform, will officially integrate a practice that many people have been doing ‘informally’ since the origins of the ‘app’. This option will allow users to share their mobile screen with their friends to subject profiles to public scrutiny in the form of a video call.

This functionality will be very well received by the most indecisive, or by those who prefer to take Tinder as an entertainment with which to have a laugh with friends. At the moment there is no release date for ‘Swipe Party’, in fact it has not even been officially announced, but the Dutch website ‘Gratisdatingtips’, specialized in dating applications, found very clear evidence in the code of the application that the development team is working on it.

Apparently, the analysis of the entrails of the ‘app’ reveals that the ‘Swipe Party’ option would be quite advanced, since it has even been possible to discover how it will work. According to the aforementioned site, the person who wishes to invite their friends must act as a host by creating a session, after which they must invite them, provide and confirm their telephone number with a code, in addition to indicating their name and date of birth for reasons of security.

Presumably, like other Tinder novelties, the ‘Swipe Party’ function will begin testing soon in some countries and, depending on its acceptance and performance, it will gradually expand to other users.