The Interpol alerted this Thursday of a type of virtual scam that operates through dating applications to gain the trust of users and, subsequently, trick them with investment tips that ends with the theft of your money.

Scammers use the most popular dating apps – Tinder, Bumble, Okcupid, Badoo, among others – to track down potential victims, with whom they initiate an artificial romantic relationship to gain their trust. When they consider that they have reached a certain degree of stability, start offering tips for investing your money.

As well as giving suggestions, they urge victims to download an investment app and encourage them to create an account now acquire a series of financial products under the supervision of his supposed partner, under the promise of quick returns.

From Interpol they explain that the deception is made to appear legitimate. “Screenshots are provided, domain names are eerily similar to real websites, and customer service agents pretend to help victims choose the right products,” they detail in the statement they shared on their official website.

However, at one point that new special someone disappears, as well as access to the investment app. For this reason, Interpol advises users of dating applications to be attentive and skeptical when meeting people online, so that “online dating remains fun” and does not end up with an empty bank account.

In this context, Interpol’s cybersecurity specialists made a list with a series of recommendations:

• Always be vigilant when someone you don’t know approaches you, especially if it leads to a request for money.

• Be skeptical– Online investments with promises of amazing and fast returns are often too good to be true.

• Think twice before transferring money, no matter how genuine the request may seem.

• Research – Check reviews, check app, domain name, email address, and more.

• Do not reveal personal / confidential information.

• If you realize you have been the victim of fraud, report it.

SL