After Amazon, Microsoft and Google, Match Group, owner of dating apps Tinder and Hinge, announced it is cutting 8% of its workforce, about 200 employees, to control costs.

The cuts are mainly in the area of ​​recruitment and have already taken place in the United States and will be implemented in other countries, according to Reuters.

First-quarter revenue forecast is between $790 million and $800 million, below analysts’ estimates of $817.3 million, according to Refinitiv data. For the company, the cuts can help improve forecasts in the second half of the year.

In 2023, Match intends to focus on marketing actions for Tinder and Hinge brands against increased competition with rival Bumble.

In the fourth quarter of last year, the company spent about $3 million in claims, and this year it expects additional spending of about $6 million.