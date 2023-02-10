Tinder announced some new features in the app. Now, premium users will be able to use the app anonymously, so that family members, co-workers (or spouses) cannot find it.

The new feature will make your profile only appear to people you like. The app will also allow the user to block profiles before the conversation starts. It’s an easier way to avoid a boss or ex in your matches.

+‘Best Friends’ comes to WhatsApp status; check out other app news

Increased security in conversations

The application was also concerned with facilitating the reporting of abusive behavior within the chat. Now, the user will be able to report a received message by clicking on it to send a report to the platform.

Other improved reporting mechanisms were DTBY? (Does this bother you? “Does this bother you?”, in Portuguese) and AYS? (Are you sure? “You sure?”, in Portuguese). These warnings will appear whenever Tinder identifies something in the message that it may consider harmful.

Tinder will also launch a campaign to raise awareness of all security-related tools that are present in the application called Green Flag.

“Every touchpoint on Tinder was built with security in mind and we hear from members that they are not always aware of what security features currently exist, how to use them or how to approach security when chatting outside of the app,” said Rory Kozoll, senior vice president of product integrity at Tinder, in a note.