As emerged from the Tinder report The Future of Dating, Gen Z has a completely different view on relationships than previous generations. The focus is entirely on curiosity and the thrill of meeting many different people (in 63% of cases), building new relationships (61%) and trying new experiences, preferring to live one’s life without “obligatory stages”. Whatever happens, every dating experience should always be pleasant and above all safe. The dating app Tinder and Match Group have collaborated with the international NGO No More, a global organization to end domestic and sexual violence, to create a Guide to Safe Dating, now also available in Italy. Starting today, Tinder users will receive in-app messages directing them to the Safe Dating Guide, containing practical advice for every stage of their dating experience.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Match Group and to be able to reach a large audience of users on their platforms with our Guide to Safe Dating,” comments Pamela Zaballa, CEO of No More. “Connecting and dating new people should be fun and safe. That’s why it’s important that all members have advice, tools and resources available to build healthy, respectful relationships and to find the support they need if they ever feel uncomfortable or in danger.” “The Guide was created to help you experience new acquaintances more peacefully both online and IRL, whether it’s sending the first message or meeting in person,” adds Rory Kozoll, Senior Vice-President of Product Integrity at Tinder and Match Group. “It’s important to always keep safety in mind when moving from the app to the real thing. It’s also about establishing and respecting everyone’s boundaries. For this reason, we want to remind daters of the importance of moving away from situations that make them feel unsafe.”

Earlier this year, Tinder strengthened its security features by giving users the ability to report inappropriate conversations in real time with updates to “Does this message bother you” and “Do you want to think about it again?”. The technology, in fact, is able to help identify inappropriate language and intervene proactively to warn the sender that the message received may be potentially offensive. In addition to Tinder, other Match Group brands such as Hinge, Meetic and Ourtime will also promote the Safe Dating Guide on their platforms.