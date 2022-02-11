Tinder is one of the most popular dating apps, which has evolved in features over the years. For those who are a fan of programs like “Blind Marriage”, for example, and use the app to meet people with the same interests, then you will like this feature. Tinder’s “blind date” option has arrived, but for US users only.

Tinder launched this Thursday (10) a new feature that appears as a new experience to meet people. Through a chat room called Blind Date, users are put to chat before allowing them to view each other’s profiles. The objective, according to the company, is to give people a way to communicate, putting “personality first”, as these first impressions will lead to curiosity to know the other person or not.

See also Gran Turismo 7 will star in the next PlayStation State of Play: date, time and how to follow it In a statement, the service explains that the novelty rescues old encounters, and allows the first impression between couples to be based on dialogues and not in exchange for photos.

The concept of a blind date is very popular and we have even seen it appear in several television shows, such as the popular Netflix series “Love is Blind”. In fact, the concept is very similar to the app and the program, but people are not close. After the quick chats, if users feel that the conversation can progress well, then the profiles will be revealed and may eventually progress to a real-life encounter.

In early tests, members who used the blind date feature matched 40% more than those who used another quick chat feature with visible profiles, showing a willingness among participants to interact – and ultimately match – with someone. that they could have ignored in the traditional method.

