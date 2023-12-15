What are the main trends in the world of online dating in 2023? This was revealed by Tinder's Year in Swipe report. This is an in-depth analysis that highlights how this year's singles have embraced a more relaxed and open approach to exploring new dating experiences. 2023 was distinguished by a generally positive and optimistic climate in the world of online dating. Tinder users showed less concern about the direction of their relationships, instead focusing on creating opportunities for memorable new experiences. This change in perspective was highlighted by the use of the emoji, which symbolizes an attitude of constant participation and availability for new experiences.

A key element of this evolution has been the influence of pop culture and music, with artists such as Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Rihanna inspiring many singles in their search for partners. These artists have not only brought people closer together, but have also offered a voice to the new generations. In detail, 2023 saw the rise of two major trends in dating: “Not Attached To an Outcome” (NATO) Dating and “For the Plot” Dating. The first approach encourages enjoying the journey without worrying too much about the destination, while the second focuses on having experiences that enrich one's personal story.

Melissa Hobley, Chief Marketing Officer at Tinder, highlighted the importance of this shift in mindset: “It's really exciting to find, thanks to Tinder data, that 69% of Gen Z want to challenge conventional norms around dating and relationships3 This year, in particular, we have witnessed a radical change in the importance given to the path compared to the result. This new generation of daters is showing us what it means to date someone based on their potentialfreeing yourself from traditional expectations and allowing yourself to write your own stories of value, firsthand,” he said.