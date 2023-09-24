admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/24/2023 – 11:24

The Bahian group Os Tincoãs marked a pioneering moment in national music, the incorporation of Afro-Brazilian songs and religious rhythms. A story that is being revived this year, with the launch of Afro-Brazilian Choral Singingalbum recorded in 1983.

“It’s difficult to even measure the importance of re-releasing the album”, emphasizes professor at the Federal University of Bahia Iuri Passos, who is also alagbê (head of atabaque players) at Terreiro do Gantois and one of the authors of the book We, The Tincoãs.

Related news: “This is an opportunity for new generations to learn about the history of Tincoãs, who influenced all Brazilian music. The form of the melodies, with the songs, the rhythms, the guitar, the voices, which are so striking in the work, which is the mark of a transition, when the music begins to leave the terreiros and go to the stages and, from there, to the world”, says Passos.

For the specialist, demarcating the space and influence of African-based religions in Brazilian culture is especially relevant at a time when cases of religious intolerance are multiplying.

“It comes at a crucial moment with this relaunch, which is an act of resistance, proof that we are still here, fighting every day for the representation of being black, of Candomblé. Make sure you leave with your Candomblé clothes and return home in peace,” he says.

Non-linear trajectory

The history of Afro-Brazilian Choral Singing, which is released 40 years after the recordings, reflects the trajectory of Tincoãs, a trio founded in the 1960s, in Cachoeira, in Recôncavo Baiano. Despite having a large part of their repertoire re-recorded by major artists in the following decades and being a decisive influence on countless others, the group was unable to stabilize their career at the time.

Two of the group’s members, Mateus Aleluia and Grinaldo Salustiano dos Santos, known as Dadinho, decided, in 1983, to remain in Angola after a tour of the African country, which led to a break with the third partner, Getúlio Souza, known as Badu. In the early 2000s, Aleluia returned to Brazil with a solo career. Meanwhile, the album, recorded with singers from the Correios choir, remained shelved.

By faith

This non-linear trajectory is seen naturally by Aleluia, who turns 80 next Monday (25). “We all live by faith. We say no, but we all live by faith. So, we do work, and now this work may not be understood. But we live by faith and we think he is being understood, yes”, she says, in an interview with journalist Cibele Tenório, on the program Disco Partywhich airs at 8pm this Sunday (24), on National Radio.

This worldview, in which events have their own course, also seems to permeate Aleluia’s explanation for the trio’s choice of Afro-Brazilian religious music. “That, basically, was our formation: Candomblé at night, for us to sleep. Catholic church bell and Catholic church organ invading homes during the day. So, from that base, no one ran away”, recalls the musician about life in Recôncavo, when there was not even freedom for African-based cults.

“In my time, he [culto] it was marginal. Then, people didn’t practice Candomblé as much as they do today. Candomblé was not worshiped as it is today. It was all marginalized”, says Aleluia.

Reference

The Tincoãs’ sound remains alive and current, being worshiped by contemporary bands, such as São Paulo’s Bixiga 70. “Although Bixiga 70 carries the influence of several styles that are not exactly Brazilian, there has always been a great concern for us to sound Brazilian and seek influences from roots of Brazilian music. And Tincoãs had a very refined sound for us, at the same time as being very Brazilian and ancestral”, emphasizes Daniel Verano, trumpet player in the group.

The strength of the Bahian trio’s music is so great that Verano still remembers how the songs entered the repertoire. “The day we created this song is unforgettable. [Deixa a gira girar], it was at the end of 2011, it was the last rehearsal of the year. It was so cool that we left there and went to party. We felt a portal opening”, he recalls.

It was only in 2017 that Bixiga was able to play on the same stage as Mateus Aleluia, at an event at the University of California, an occasion that the trumpeter also remembers fondly. “Tincoãs is a maximum reference for us”, he says.