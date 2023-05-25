Tina Turner she passed away on May 24, 2023. Not even 24 hours after her sad disappearance, numerous rumors have already emerged on the web regarding the fate of her legacy. Let’s find out all the details together.

On May 24, 2023, the music world suffered a serious mourning. Tina Turner has passed away at the age of 83. The sad announcement was released on the musical legend’s official Instagram profile. These are the words listed in the note:

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she has enthralled millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us her greatest work: her music. Our sincere sympathy goes out to her family. Tina, you will be sorely missed.

However, now many are wondering what will be the fate of his heritage. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, about two years ago, the singer would have taken one shock decision. In detail, he would have decided to sell the entire music catalog and transfer the rights to his songs to the house record company of BMG.

To reveal more details we thought the BBC according to which the value of the deal would amount to approx 50 million dollars. As for his assets, it is estimated that he would be around 250 million dollars.

Furthermore, according to some rumors, the woman would have expressed her last wishes in a will. The latter stipulates that her inheritance will be destined for her husband Erwin Bach, her children and her family. However, we are not aware of the reliability of such news. So, it is important to emphasize that it is only about rumors.