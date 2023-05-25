You can not use a better definition for her: the queen of rock and roll. Nothing less. Tina Turner has died this Wednesday at the age of 83, as confirmed by her representative. “Tina Turner has passed away peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht, near Zurich (Switzerland),” the statement said. “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.” She had been retired since 2013 and suffered from intestinal cancer, diagnosed in 2016, and a kidney transplant in 2017.

It is difficult to find in the history of rock a singer so influential, popular and with such a complicated life. “The list of obstacles is long: an unhappy childhood, abandonment, a violent marriage, a stagnant career, financial ruin, the premature death of family members, and multiple illnesses,” she says in the introduction to her memoirs. Happiness comes from you which he published in 2021. But he came forward, stumbled and also strengthened and creating his own style that paved the way for black rock singers and for many white stars. Mick Jagger acknowledged that he had designed his way to dominate an audience by watching Turner move on a stage. Her list of successes is long: Proud Mary, River Deep, Mountain High, What’s Love Got To Do With It either The Best.

He also challenged sexual conventions. In the sixties, when he began his career with Ike Turner, his presence was volcanic, exuberant. There he began to forge his style, inherited from gospel, soul and incipient rock. Turner enjoyed and suffered the performances while hiding the tragedy of a marriage full of abuse. The physical and psychological torture caused by Iker Turner led him to a suicide attempt.

Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, and raised in Nutbush, Tennessee. “I was brought into the world in a windowless basement relegated to the maternity ward for women. color at the county hospital. My mother, Zelma, was affectionate with my sister, but she was different with me. I knew that she had never loved me. That is a heavy load for a little girl,” she wrote in her memoir.

He sang in the church choir in his town and in the early sixties he joined Ike Turner’s band. Ike immediately saw Tina’s potential and began designing her for her success, exerting physical and psychological control. The hits, meanwhile, began to arrive, with songs like A Fool in Love. But the duo’s forte were live performances, where Tina, as she later confessed, unleashed all the rage at the oppression that lived far from the spotlight. Already in the seventies, Ike and Tina Turner became the favorite event for white rock stars.

The duo and their band opened for the Rolling Stones, Elton John or The Who. There was no better show to animate an audience.

