It was 1993 when the recently deceased singer and the ace driver gave a surprise to the fans of a concert in Adelaide: the Brazilian, fresh from his success in the last GP of the season, took the stage for a memorable show

The world remembers Tina Turner. The Queen of Rock, born Anna Mae Bullock, died in Kusnacht, Switzerland, at the age of 83 following a long illness. Numerous her musical masterpieces: among her best known there is certainly “The Best”, a song from 1989. That very song is linked to a special anecdote with the world of F1 and with Ayrton Senna in particular. In November 1993 the Brazilian, who disappeared in Imola six months later, was the special guest at a concert by Tina Turner in AdelaideAustralia, right where the last race of the season took place.

the best — Senna had just returned from what would have been the last victory of his extraordinary career. The success entered the collective memory for the reconciliation with the eternal rival Alain Prost on the podium. After Australian GP, Ayrton headed to the concert of the American singer. Tina was starting to sing "The Best", i.e. "the best", when the Brazilian from McLaren took the stage, close to switching to Williams, who hugged and greeted his friend, before allowing himself to the applause of the spectators. Turner, smiling, played on the title of her song: "I'm a huge fan of hers and I feel very excited. Do you know who she is? Ayrton Senna, winner of the Australian Grand Prix. The best, right?" Then a last goodbye between Ayrton and Tina before leaving the stage for the singer to allow her to continue her performance.

friendship — The song became a tribute to the undisputed qualities of the Brazilian champion, three times world champion in F1, but the piece was also a favorite of Senna himself. Furthermore, between the Circus ace and the singer there was a very intense friendship, according to what the pilot’s then girlfriend, Adriane Galisteu, revealed on social media: “I learned to listen to and admire Tina because Ayrton adored her. The power of her and the strength of her are inexplicable ”. And about that 1993 concert: “I remember Ayrton and I were talking about her hours after the show. How lucky I was to be next to him with her. I will continue to listen to her and love her.”