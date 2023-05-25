Tina Turner: the causes of the death of the singer

What were the causes of the death of Tina Turner, who died today – May 24, 2023 – at the age of 83? “Tina Turner, Queen of Rock ‘n Roll’ passed away peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness at her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a legend of music and a role model ”, the words of her spokesperson who released the news today evening.

But what was the disease that struck Tina Turner? Turner revealed in her 2018 memoir Tina Turner: My Love Story to have suffered from life-threatening illnesses. In 2013, three weeks after her marriage to Erwin Bach, she suffered a stroke and had to undergo a long period of rehabilitation to learn to walk again.

In 2016, she was diagnosed with bowel cancer. Turner turned to homeopathic remedies to treat her high blood pressure which eventually resulted in kidney damage and kidney failure. She was recommended a kidney transplant but the chances of getting a kidney were slim and she was urged to start dialysis. Turner considered assisted suicide and signed up for Exit, an association that guides the process, but Bach offered to donate her a kidney. The transplant took place on April 7, 2017.

Private life

We have seen the causes of the death of Tina Turner, who has had several bereavements throughout her life. On July 4, 2018, Craig Raymond Turner, the singer’s eldest son, committed suicide at the age of 59. On December 9, 2022, his 62-year-old son Ronnie died at his Los Angeles home. According to the New York Post website, the son of Turner and second husband Ike Turner had had many health problems including cancer.