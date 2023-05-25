“Only the strong survive” – ​​the soul song of the same name by Jerry Butler apparently only expresses a triviality. But when you look at the life and career of Tina Turner, you realize how little survival can be taken for granted even for the strong, and even the fittest. Tina Turner was undoubtedly one of the very strongest, both humanly and artistically.

Anna Mae Bullock, as her real name was, was still a young woman when the already experienced entertainer Ike Turner from the small town of Nutbush, Tennessee, took her into the world of show business – an almost Bonnie-and-Clyde-like event.

She sang her heart out

Ike and Tina Turner have been bringing one of the most exciting rhythm & blues revues to America’s stages almost night after night since 1960; Tina was a young mother of four, bullied and beaten by Ike, as later gleaned in her autobiography, which made an oppressive film, but gritted her teeth, singing, most violently on the Phil Spector-produced record River Deep, Mountain High” (1967), wrote, probably more for himself, the biggest Ike and Tina Turner hit “Nutbush City Limits” (1973), an irresistibly pounding song with a siren-like howling synthesizer – until she just couldn’t take it anymore and in 1976, after, as she put it, 16 years of serfdom and practically penniless, ran off to never see the monster and musical genius Ike again.

And at some point, in the early 1980s, Mick Jagger, whom she had once taught to dance, attended one of the concerts of his, as he said, favorite singer in New York – so Tina Turner became a star a second time, now in completely different dimensions . Her record “Private Dancer” (1984) with the smash hit “What’s Love Got To Do With It” marked her second real breakthrough and, as a document of an almost overproduced mainstream soul, the beginning of what has since been called “contemporary R&B”. .

Mariah Carey and Beyoncé are her students

Mariah Carey, Beyoncé and many others are her students, for whom she paved the way with her cliché-afraid but unshakably self-confident female habit. Beyond light music, she probably did more for female self-esteem than any other entertainer in the 80s and 90s, when she herself was long past her worst.









At that time, the hit series just didn’t want to end: “Typical Male”, “Two People”, “Steamy Windows”, “I Don’t Wanna Loose You” and then especially the big hit “We Don’t Need Another Hero”. ’ and ‘The Best’, all presented with lavish instrumentation in which nothing was left to chance, intoned with a voice that sometimes purrs throatily, sometimes frenetically screeches, almost consistently in overdrive, one could almost say: like once at the side of Ike.







She will be remembered as a superstar

In this highly commercialized period of her career, which also yielded a spectacular role in one of the “Mad Max” films and, accolade for any pop artist, the great James Bond song “Golden Eye”, she, at the same time as Michael Jackson, accomplished the final bridging of the originally black soul to the white audience. Hopefully it doesn’t mean pouring water into the wine when one asks whether and to what extent this isn’t a betrayal of something that was once billed as ghetto music and now, polished to such a high gloss, was almost unrecognizable.

So it might be. That doesn’t change anything about Tina Turner’s integrity and especially about her immense professionalism. Relatively late, she became the absolute superstar, as which she will probably be remembered forever. For a long time it was hard to imagine that this vital, life-loving woman would one day be gone. But it’s true: Tina Turner has died now, 83 years young.