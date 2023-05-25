Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

Split

Tina Turner stormed the charts with hits like “What’s Love Got To Do With It”. Now the American singer died in her adopted country of Switzerland.

Munich/Zurich – The rock singer Tina Turner is dead. The American died on Wednesday (May 24) at the age of 83 in her adopted country of Switzerland, as a family spokesman announced in the evening. There she lived for many years in Küsnacht near Zurich. She died after a long illness, they said. However, the cause of death is unknown.

Tina Turner died “after a long illness” – cause of death not yet known

A statement was released on Tina Turner’s official Instagram account. It said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and boundless passion for life, she has enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. Our deepest sympathy goes to her family. Tina, we will miss you very much.”

Singer Tina Turner dies at the age of 83 – she has numerous world hits

Turner was born on November 26, 1939 in Nutbush, Tennessee, USA. Her real name was Anna Mae Bullock, she became a world star under her stage name Tina Turner. In the late 1960s she celebrated her first successes with her then husband as a singer in the band Ike & Tina Turner Revue.

Tina Turner is dead. The singer died at the age of 83. © Christian Charisius/dpa

The couple’s relationship was turbulent, with Ike Turner also being violent towards his wife in the marriage. But Tina Turner couldn’t get rid of him and only managed to escape from a hotel in 1976. In order to get the divorce over with quickly, she gave up all financial claims. In the late ’80s, she soberly summed it up: “It wasn’t a good life,” as seen in a 2021 documentary. Because her best years were just coming. After the private and professional separation from her husband, the singer was also successful worldwide as a solo artist.

After a hard breakup with husband Ike, Tina Turner starts solo

The beginning was tough, however, with Turner restarting at almost 40 and just pennies in his pocket. As a single mother of two sons, she fought her way through. At first, Turner only sang and danced in clubs and hotels. The singer later said she cleaned wherever she went: “I’d rather have someone else’s cleaning lady than Ike Turner’s wife!” In 1984, at the age of 45, she broke through as a solo artist with her album Private Dancer. It earned her four Grammys. The hit “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” sounded like a self-deprecating but bitter throwback to Ike’s marriage.

Tina Turner is also considered a great role model for today’s world stars like Beyoncé Knowles. She inspired millions of fans worldwide with her music, but also with her energetic live performances. Overall, Turner sold over 180 million albums. She landed numerous world hits in the charts, in addition to “What’s Love Got To Do With It” also songs like “Private Dancer” and “The Best”. In addition, Turner has been awarded a total of eight Grammys in her career.

Turner married a German and moved to Switzerland with him

She also found happiness in her private life. In the mid-1980s, the German Erwin Bach became the man at Tina Turner’s side. The couple moved to Küsnacht on Lake Zurich in Switzerland about ten years later. Turner later also took Swiss citizenship. She rejected Bach’s marriage proposals for years until she finally said yes in 2013 – Turner was 73, he was 57. Bach donated a kidney to his wife in 2017.

Fate struck: Turner’s son Craig from a teenage relationship died in 2018 at the age of 59 by suicide. Her second biological son from her marriage to Ike Turner, Ronnie Turner, also died in 2022 at the age of 62. The singer had also adopted two boys that Ike brought into the marriage.

According to her own words, the Buddhist was not afraid of dying. “I’m ready when the door opens,” she told Die Zeit in October 2018. Turner had colon cancer and kidney failure. Her German husband Erwin Bach donated a kidney to her in 2017. A spokesman for the Turner family said in a statement: “There will be a private funeral attended by close friends and family. Please respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.” (kh with dpa)