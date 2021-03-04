In the Berlinale Special section of the Berlin Film Festival, the long-awaited documentary about the famous Tina Turner.

Oscar-winning filmmakers Dan Lindsay and TJ Martin had the permission of the singer, who revealed details of her life, never before told in film; although the documentary is preceded by ‘What’s Love Got to Do with it’ (1993) , when actress Angela Bassett stepped into the shoes of a victim of domestic violence.

“She killed her dragons and continues to kill them. It is a daily challenge, ”Martin told AFP. Lindsay added: “The number of times she reinvented herself and stayed at the top of fame is further testament to Tina’s power. She is always looking forward. “

In the documentary ‘Tub‘, the voice of’ One of the Living ‘gives an interview and shows the music archive of the 60s and 70s, but also has the audio of his conversation with People, in which he spoke for the first time about the abuse he suffered , the physical and sexual violence of Ike, her ex-husband and partner in the gang that marked the 1960s. “There is no other way to tell it,” says Tina, “I have suffered a life of abuse.” He remembers his divorce this way. “It was July 4, 1976, the day of my freedom.” On his own, he renews his image, changes his manager and records the pop hit that gave the 1993 film its name.

The feature film is divided into five chapters and has dozens of guests, including Oprah Winfrey. For Erwin Bach, husband of the 12 Grammy winner rock, R&B, soul and pop star, this documentary is Tina Turner’s way of officially saying goodbye to the stage.

“I couldn’t be more excited to share with you the preview of #TinaFilm, a never-before-seen look at my life,” the singer wrote on Twitter, next to the official trailer for the documentary. “I am delighted to share the official version. #TinaFilm, a work of art! ”He added to promote the US premiere for March 27 on HBO MAX. In Peru, the content of the platform can be seen from June.

Virtual edition

Between the changes of this edition of the Berlin Festival, held online by the pandemic , the winners will be known live tomorrow, but the awards ceremony is scheduled for June. In addition, the Berlinale selected 205 young people for the Berlinale Talents section.

As for the official competition, they chose 15 films and this year the jury is made up only of directors who have won the Golden Bear for best film. The decision will be announced on Facebook and YouTube. The French ‘Drift Away’, ‘A police film’ (Mexico), ‘Fabian – Going to the Dogs’ (Germany), among others, compete.

Singers, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.