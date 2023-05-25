The Queen of Rock has passed away forever at her home in Switzerland. Tina Turner leaves a huge void in world music

The queen of rock music has passed away forever. Tina Turner she died at the age of 83.

The sad news, which threw the entire entertainment world into turmoil, was published by the journalist Stephanie Rendall.

Tina Turner has marked generations and generations, thanks to her long career and the incredible footprint she has left on the music world. Well 50 years old and won twelve Grammy Awards.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she has enthralled millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us her greatest work: her music. Our deepest sympathy goes out to her family. Tina, you will be sorely missed.

These are the words of the spokesman Peter Lindbergh, which revealed that the historic singer passed away peacefully. She was sick for some time. His death occurred at his home in Kusnacht, not far from Zurich (Switzerland).

Tina Turner’s career

Tina Turner was introduced to music as a child. She joined the church choir, where her dad was pastor. Her passion grew until that meeting that changed her life forever: Ike Turner.

It is thanks to the man that he began to record songs and to make himself known. His life was divided between joy and pain. The joy of music and the pain of the relationship with that man, who he abused her.

Tina Turner finally managed to break free ea end that marriage not healthy at all. From that moment his career took off and his fame reached the whole world.

Through her story and her songs, the queen of rock has inspired so many people. Today his disappearance leaves a void that will never be filled.