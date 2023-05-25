American singer and ‘rock and roll queen’ Tina Turner dies at 83

American singer Tina Turner has died at the age of 83, according to Sky News. She has been called the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll and has a career spanning over 60 years, spanning dozens of hits, millions of albums sold and one of the most famous comebacks in popular music history.

The singer died after a long illness

Turner died at her home in Küsnacht in Switzerland, whose citizenship the artist received in 2013. According to representatives of the singer, her death was preceded by a long illness. In the last years of her life, Turner had many health problems: in 2016 she was diagnosed with bowel cancer, and in 2017 she underwent a kidney transplant. She spoke about other serious illnesses in the book My Love Story, published in 2018: according to Turner, back in 2013 she suffered a stroke, after which she had to learn to walk again, and because of cancer, she seriously thought about voluntary care. from life.

Tina and Ike Turner, 1964 Photo: GAB Archive / Redferns / Getty Images

Tina Turner rose to fame working with future husband Ike Turner

As her relatives stated in the announcement of the singer’s death, “the world has lost a music legend and a role model.” Anna May Bullock (real name of the artist) was born in Tennessee in 1939, and then in her memoirs she told how, as a child, she and her family often picked cotton in local fields.

As Turner recalled, she was not a welcome child and her parents did not love her.

She lived most of her childhood with her grandmother, and only after her death did she reunite with her mother, who had moved to St. Louis by that time. Anna May Bullock began singing in Tennessee in the school choir. Already in St. Louis, the 16-year-old girl convinced the musician Ike Turner to take her as a vocalist in his band Kings of Rhythm. According to Turner, whose ensemble had previously done without female vocals, he refused Bullock’s offers to listen to her for a long time, but during a break in one of the Kings of Rhythm performances, she took the microphone from the drummer and sang You Know I Love You B.B. King. Impressed by her voice, Ike Turner took the girl to the group, began dating her and not only gave her the pseudonym Tina Turner, but also immediately patented it so that if she left the group, the name could be transferred to another singer.

My relationship with Ike was doomed as soon as he realized that I would make him rich. He immediately began to control me psychologically and economically.

Tina Turner

Ike and Tina Turner’s first recording, A Fool in Love, was released in 1960 and hit the top 30 in the US charts. Over the next five years, the pair released some fairly successful RnB singles and toured extensively with Kings of Rhythm. After appearing in the concert film The Big TNT Show, Tina Turner became famous throughout the country, and in 1967 she became the first woman and the first black artist to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. The artist’s final fame was her participation in the American tour of The Rolling Stones in 1969, and in the early 1970s she released several hits: Proud Mary, I Want to Take You Higher, Nutbush City Limits, Sexy Ida. However, success was accompanied by constant violence from Ike Turner.

Tina Turner in 1984 Photo: Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

Turner’s comeback in the 1980s is considered one of the legendary in the history of music

In the mid-1970s, cocaine addiction and marriage problems with Turner, who not only often beat Tina, but was unfaithful to her, forced the singer to leave her husband. She launched a solo career but ran into heavy debt due to the canceled tour of her duet with Ike – and was forced to earn money by appearing on TV shows as well as gigs in Las Vegas. In the early 1980s, Turner was considered a nostalgic artist, and her image as a rock diva from the previous decade looked dated. However, in 1984, with the release of the album Private Dancer and the super hit What’s Love Got to Do with It, she managed to return to the top of the charts with a new image of a pop icon.

In the second half of the 1980s, Turner became one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

Her autobiography, I, Tina, was a bestseller, the first to tell about the abuse experienced by Ike Turner and overcoming drug addiction. Turner got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and each of her next albums sold tens of millions of copies.

Tina Turner in 1990 Photo: Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty Images

Turner’s stadium tours in the 1980s and 1990s attracted millions of viewers. The actress also played in several Hollywood films: “Tommy”, “Mad Max 3” and “The Last Action Hero”.

Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards, sold over 100 million albums, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice: with Ike Turner and as a solo artist.

Her life formed the basis of the film “What Love Can Do” with Angela Bassett as Turner herself. Subsequently, the plot of the film and Turner’s songs formed the basis of the musical of the same name, which is still successfully running on Broadway.