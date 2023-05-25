Considered the queen of rock and roll, Tina Turner passed away yesterday ateitherHe’s 83 years old. A statement from his agent read: “With her, the world loses a music legend and an example to follow.”

The death of the American-born singer occurred at her home in Switzerland and occurred “after a long illness,” they reported.

The singer who stuck in the memory of several generations as the villain of the thunderdome in Mad Max retired in 2009, at the age of 70, from the world of music.

YOU CAN SEE: Little Princess Mily: why did the remembered singer leave music despite her success in Red Painting?

He left behind 50 years of career, more than 200 million records sold and a whole legacy gathered in 22 albums, 12 studio, 3 live and 7 compilations. In addition, he earned 21 Grammy Award nominations, of which he won 8 statuettes.

Personally, his life was marked by abandonment and abuse. He married young. She was only 17 years old when she joined Ike Turner, his discoverer, husband, father of his four children and also his abuser. They would separate in 1976 and she, in her autobiography I, Tina: My Life Story (1986), revealed Ike’s abuse and mistreatment.

Despite the martyrdom she experienced at her husband’s side, Tina never gave up the last name “Turner”. Photo: compositionLR

In 1985, in a previous documentary, I, Tina, the singer painfully exposed that “I have never received love”, alluding to her mother’s abandonment when she was a child. “I have never had a romantic relationship that was genuine. Not even one. My heart has been broken millions of times. Why can’t anyone see beauty in the woman that I am?

YOU CAN SEE: “The real cute kids”: children impress with imitation of the Maroyu group in Cusco

She began her solo career without leaving her ex-husband’s last name and shone without ceasing. And although she was always afraid that these tragic years would define the rest of her life, she was able to reinvent herself. In recent years, she suffered the loss of her two children: craig raymond committed suicide in 2018; and last December, Ronald ‘Ronnie’ Turner passed away from cancer.

A rock icon, famous for her energetic voice and shapely legs on stage, Tina released the hit Private Dancer (1984), followed by Break Every Rule (1986) and Foreign Affair (1989). In the 90s would come tours and collaborations with Eros Ramazzotti and Antonio Banderas.

Love story

Along with his success in the world of music, at the age of 46 he lived a great love story. A trip to Germany changed everything. At the foot of the plane at the Düsseldorf airport, Erwin Bach, a record industry executive 16 years her junior, was waiting for her. Bach’s love would prove that it is proof of everything: in 2016, Tina overcame intestinal cancer and, in 2017, Bach donated a kidney to her.

YOU CAN SEE: “Baby, don’t comb your hair in bed”: what superstition does the famous phrase of the Green Dwarfs hide?

Big Love. With Erwin Bach. Photo: diffusion

“Who would have thought that one moment of daring could lead to decades of shared happiness? The first time I asked Erwin out it was an impulsive decision. Sometimes seconds change your life because you feel a spark, an instant connection. To me, that’s what my thumb ring symbolizes. Since then, it brings me luck and always reminds me to stay strong and take advantage of opportunities, ”she wrote on her Instagram account at the bottom of a photo with what was the great love of her life, on Valentine’s Day.

#Tina #Turner #goodbye #queen #rock #roll