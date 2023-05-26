Eros Ramazzotti has entrusted his farewell to the great Tina Turner to social media. His words moved everyone

The disappearance of Tina Turner he left a great void in the hearts of all his colleagues in the entertainment world. Many messages appeared on the web, published by the biggest big names.

The queen of music left a great legacy to the world. Through her voice, she has always been a source of teaching and inspiration for so many people.

She hasn’t faced easy times, since she was a child. She has suffered for her uncle’s abuse, her alcoholic parents, her mysteriously missing mother, physical and verbal abuse from her first husband, and the loss of her two children. One took his own life and the other passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Tina Turner has struggled with her health issues for years. From stroke, to cancer and transplantation. She has rediscovered her serenity thanks to her second husband, who has them donated a kidney. She moved with the man to Switzerland, where she spent her last years of life and where she passed away at the age of 83.

Among the big VIPs who wanted to publicly say goodbye, there is also Eros Ramazzotti.

Their duet with the song “Things of life”, is still kept in the heart of the singer. Their interpretation had received a incredible success and had reached as many as 13 countries around the world.

The words of Eros Ramazzotti for Tina Turner

Eros Ramazzotti has decided to entrust his farewell to social media:

I am deeply shaken by the news of the passing of one of the greatest female artists of all time, a great woman, a global icon. Tina has been a symbol for all of us in every form, artistic and human. We lose the best, an extraordinary person. Hi Tina, I will always be grateful to you. Eros.

Along with his, many other messages arrived. Laura Pausini, Vasco Rossi, Fiorella Mannoia, Loredana Bertè… all the greatest artists who during their long career have had the privilege of knowing Tina Turner. A treasured keepsake that will last forever they will carry in their hearts.