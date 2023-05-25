The news of the singer’s death was communicated by her spokesperson

Mourning in the music world: Tina Turner has died at 83. The news was communicated by his spokesman, according to reports Sky News: “Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock ‘n Roll passed away peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness at his home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and role model.”

tina turner Died after a long illness — Over the years the cantata had had several health problems. In 2018 the singer, in her memoir, Tina Turner: My Love Story, had revealed that he had suffered from life-threatening diseases. Furthermore, in 2013, a few weeks after her marriage to Erwin Bach, Turner had suffered a stroke and had had to undergo a long period of rehabilitation for learn to walk again.

health problems — In 2016 she was diagnosed with bowel cancer. Not only that, the Queen of Rock'n Roll had preferred to opt for homeopathic remedies to cure her hypertension which had caused her kidney damage and akidney failure. She was recommended a kidney transplant but the chances of getting a kidney were slim and she was urged to start dialysis. Turner had also looked into assisted suicide and she signed up for Exitan association that guides the process, but in the end her husband had offered to donate a kidney, transplanted on April 7, 2017.

The children who died before her — Tina Turner had already lost two children: the eldest, Craig Raymond Turner, who had had an 18-year relationship with Raymond Hill, the saxophonist of his band Kings of Rhythm, was found dead at 59, on July 4, 2018, by suicide. Son Ronnie Turnerhowever, had by her second husband Ike Turner, died at the age of 62, on December 9, 2022, after a long struggle with various health problems, including cancer.