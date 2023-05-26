On Wednesday, the world of entertainment -and the world, in general- sadly said goodbye to its queen of the Rock And Roll, legendary American singer Tina Turner. She “She has passed away peacefully today at the age of 83, after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht, near Zurich (Switzerland). With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model, ”her representative confirmed in a statement. That long illness was, in part, intestinal cancer that she was diagnosed with in 2016. At the same time, her kidneys were failing, which led to her needing a transplant in 2017. However, the artist’s representatives have revealed to the half british Daily Mail that Tina Turner died of natural causes.

Just two months before her death ―and coinciding with International Kidney Day, on March 9―, the singer of Proud Mary either The Best, among many other great successes, admitted that his health was at risk because of kidney disease. “My kidneys were the victims of my not realizing that my high blood pressure should have been treated with conventional medicine,” she assured her million followers. Instagram followers. “I have put myself in great danger by refusing to face the reality that I need daily, lifelong therapy with medication. For too long I believed that my body was an untouchable and indestructible bastion, ”she lamented. Turner was diagnosed with hypertension in 1978, as she explained in a post for the awareness campaign for the European Kidney Health Alliance.

After his death, a part of his memoirs has also resurfaced (Happiness is born in you, Firefly, 2022) in which she acknowledges that she came to consider assisted suicide in 2016, before her husband, Erwin Bach, donated a kidney to her a year later. As she explains in the book, she began to come to terms with the idea of ​​death after discovering that high blood pressure had accelerated her kidney damage, which, but for the transplant, would have been shutting down her life. her body irretrievably.

After a life full of successes – throughout his career he won eight Grammys out of 25 nominations and three Grammys for his artistic career – but also mistreatment – during his first marriage to Ike Turner he suffered constant physical, emotional and verbal abuse – , the artist no longer feared death. In fact, she was “ready to die”, as she had recently confessed to the singer Cher. She “she battled this disease for a long time and was as strong as she seemed to be. But near the end, she said to me once, ‘I’m ready, really. I just don’t want to take it anymore,” the singer of Believe77, in a phone call on the American program The Beat with Ari Melber.

Tina Turner (right) with Oprah Winfrey at the ‘Tina – The Musical’ premiere on November 7, 2019 in New York. Evan Agostini (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

He confessed something similar a few years ago to the presenter Oprah Winfrey, 69, also a friend of the artist for decades and one of the many celebrities who have paid tribute to Turner on their social networks in recent hours. “In 2019 I went to visit her at the hospital and she told me that she was actually ready to go, that is, ready to leave the planet. She was hoping that would be the last time she would see her,” Winfrey remarked Thursday in a broadcast with the news show CBS Mornings.

But it was not like that, nor were his illnesses the specific causes of his death. In addition to clarifying this information, his representatives also published a photograph of a smiling Tina Turner on her Instagram account to remember his legacy. “With her music and her limitless passion for life, she captivated millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow”, recalls the accompanying letter, “we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: his music. The initial statement from her representatives indicates that Turner’s funeral will be held with a private ceremony attended by close friends of the singer and her relatives, but the date is still unknown.