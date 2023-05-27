FromKai Hartwig close

Tina Turner stormed the charts with hits like “What’s Love Got To Do With It”. Now the US singer died in her adopted country of Switzerland. Lots of people mourn.

Update from May 26, 6:31 a.m.: Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) also surprisingly reported on the death of Tina Turner. He refers to an old interview by Turner with the health portal “showyourkidneyslove.com” and says: “Impressive description by Tina Turner of how homeopathy destroyed her kidney.” That led to a stroke and dialysis.

Impressive description by Tina Turner of how homeopathy destroyed her kidney. Dialysis came because she thought the high blood pressure could be treated with homeopathy. Stroke and dialysis followed. She then regretted the mistake and warned https://t.co/uSxk4ZvWxP — Professor Karl Lauterbach (@Karl_Lauterbach) May 25, 2023

Update from May 25, 9:02 p.m.: According to media reports, Tina Turner’s cause of death should now be known. The music icon is said to have died of natural causes Daily Mail learned from spokespersons for the singer. The 83-year-old died after a long, unspecified illness. Tina Turner’s medical record was long, she struggled with colon cancer and high blood pressure, among other things.

Tina Turner dies after illness: NASA and Obama pay tribute to “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll”

Update from May 25, 1:50 p.m.: Mourning is also great in the home village of the deceased rock icon Turner. In the meantime, residents of the Swiss municipality of Küsnacht have expressed their grief with flowers and candles at the Villa Algonquin on Lake Zurich. The rock icon lived there until her death.

Turner, who is Swiss by choice, moved into the villa in 1998. Fans and residents had already gathered in front of the entrance gate to the property on Wednesday evening. A sign also reads “Simply The Best,” a nod to one of their biggest hits.

Update from May 25, 11:30 am: Tina Turner’s death made waves around the world. Even NASA is now commemorating the deceased musician. The U.S. Space and Aeronautics Administration’s Twitter account says, “Simply the best,” apparently in reference to Turner’s 1989 hit “Simply The Best.”

NASA explains further: “Music legend Tina Turner shone on stage and in millions of hearts as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Her legacy will live on forever among the stars.” Hundreds of thousands of people have already responded to the post.

‘Star Whose Light Will Never Fade’: Obama Responds to Tina Turner’s Death

After President Joe Biden, ex-US President Barack Obama also reacted to the death of the late musician. Obama wrote on Twitter: “Tina Turner was powerful, she was unstoppable and she was uncompromisingly herself”. He goes on to explain, “She spoke and sang her truth through joy and pain.”

The ex-president alludes to both triumphs and tragedies of the artist. Obama declares, “Today we join fans around the world in honoring the queen of rock ‘n’ roll and a star whose light will never fade.”

Update from May 25, 9:15 a.m.: Many prominent people have expressed their condolences following the death of Tina Turner. TV entertainer Thomas Gottschalk wrote on Instagram: “She was a powerful woman. One of the first and one of the last! One of her songs was called: ‘I might have been Queen’. For me it was that. ”The “Wetten dass …?” moderator posted several pictures of himself and Tina Turner that had been taken during various Gottschalk programs over the years.

In 1996, Tina Turner and Thomas Gottschalk danced a Viennese waltz on the TV show “Wetten, dass…?”. © Werner Getzmann/dpa

Mick Jagger, singer of the Rolling Stones, also commented on Instagram. “I am so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She really was an enormously talented artist and singer. She was inspirational, warm, fun and generous,” wrote the 79-year-old Brit. He added, “She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.” Jagger also posted a photo of a young Tina Turner dancing ecstatically.

Tina Turner dies aged 83 – White House mourns loss of ‘icon’

The White House also responded to the death of the rock legend, a spokeswoman for President Joe Biden spoke of a “great loss”. In the daily White House press conference, she added: “Tina Turner was an icon, a music icon who had many great moments in her career (…).”

Canadian singer Bryan Adams (63) said: “The world has just lost one of the greatest artists of all time. I will always be grateful for the time we spent together touring, in the studio and as friends.” He thanked Turner for “inspiring millions of people around the world” whom she voiced. There was also great grief in Turner’s place of residence. Many people laid candles and flowers in front of the singer’s house in Switzerland in Küsnacht near Zurich on Wednesday evening. The star of the legendary singer on Hollywood’s “Walk of Fame” was also decorated with flowers.

Tina Turner died “after a long illness” – cause of death not yet known

First report from May 24th: Munich/Zurich – The rock singer Tina Turner is dead. The American died on Wednesday (May 24) at the age of 83 in her adopted country of Switzerland, as a family spokesman announced in the evening. There she lived for many years in Küsnacht near Zurich. She died after a long illness, they said. However, the exact cause of death is still unknown. Turner has struggled with health issues for the past decade. She suffered a stroke in 2013, three years later the singer was diagnosed with colon cancer, and in 2017 she had to undergo a kidney transplant.

A statement was released on Tina Turner’s official Instagram account. It said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and boundless passion for life, she has enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. Our deepest sympathy goes to her family. Tina, we will miss you very much.”

Singer Tina Turner dies at the age of 83 – she has numerous world hits

Turner was born on November 26, 1939 in Nutbush, Tennessee, USA. Her real name was Anna Mae Bullock, she became a world star under her stage name Tina Turner. In the late 1960s she celebrated her first successes with her then husband as a singer in the band Ike & Tina Turner Revue.

Tina Turner is dead. The singer died at the age of 83. © Christian Charisius/dpa

The couple’s relationship was turbulent, with Ike Turner also being violent towards his wife in the marriage. But Tina Turner couldn’t get rid of him and only managed to escape from a hotel in 1976. In order to get the divorce over with quickly, she gave up all financial claims. In the late ’80s, she soberly summed it up: “It wasn’t a good life,” as seen in a 2021 documentary. Because her best years were just coming. After the private and professional separation from her husband, the singer was also successful worldwide as a solo artist.

After a hard breakup with husband Ike, Tina Turner starts solo

The beginning was tough, however, with Turner restarting at almost 40 and just pennies in his pocket. As a single mother of two sons, she fought her way through. At first, Turner only sang and danced in clubs and hotels. The singer later said she cleaned wherever she went: “I’d rather have someone else’s cleaning lady than Ike Turner’s wife!” In 1984, at the age of 45, she broke through as a solo artist with her album Private Dancer. It earned her four Grammys. The hit “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” sounded like a self-deprecating but bitter throwback to Ike’s marriage.

Tina Turner is also considered a great role model for today’s world stars like Beyoncé Knowles. She inspired millions of fans worldwide with her music, but also with her energetic live performances. Overall, Turner sold over 180 million albums. She landed numerous world hits in the charts, in addition to “What’s Love Got To Do With It” also songs like “Private Dancer” and “The Best”. In addition, Turner has been awarded a total of eight Grammys in her career.

Turner married a German and moved to Switzerland with him

She also found happiness in her private life. In the mid-1980s, the German Erwin Bach became the man at Tina Turner’s side. The couple moved to Küsnacht on Lake Zurich in Switzerland about ten years later. Turner later also took Swiss citizenship. She rejected Bach’s marriage proposals for years, until she finally said yes in 2013 – Turner was 73 at the time, he was 57. Bach donated a kidney to his wife in 2017.

Tina Turner and her German husband Erwin Bach. © Massimo Percossi/dpa

Fate struck: Turner’s son Craig from a teenage relationship died in 2018 at the age of 59 by suicide. Her second biological son from her marriage to Ike Turner, Ronnie Turner, also died in 2022 at the age of 62. The singer had also adopted two boys that Ike brought into the marriage.

According to her own words, the Buddhist was not afraid of dying. “I’m ready when the door opens,” she told Die Zeit in October 2018. Turner had colon cancer and kidney failure. Her German husband Erwin Bach donated a kidney to her in 2017. A spokesman for the Turner family said in a statement: “There will be a private funeral attended by close friends and family. Please respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.” (kh with dpa)

