The particular history of the Seville marathon It has space reserved for a pacense athlete called Tina María Ramos that came with all the illusion of the world to the Spanish capital and that for almost two decades maintains a brand that … No one has improved. It is Tina María Ramos, winner of the women’s category of the Seville marathon four times. In the years 2001, 2002, 2006 and 2007.

The 54 -year -old Pacense athlete is very clear about what the Seville marathon means from the personal level. «The best. The memories that I have from Seville, which has given me nationally and internationally. I have a special appreciation and affection, ”he acknowledges at the beginning of the conversation with ABC of Seville.

They were a total of four wins. In the edition that took place on February 25, 2001, Tina María Ramos crossed the finish line located at the La Cartuja stadium with a time of 2:34:31. And in February 2002, he was proclaimed winner of the test by completing the distance of the marathon at 2:36:13. Four years passed until they reached a new triumph of the Pacense athlete in the test of the Hispanic capital. February 26, 2006. Tina María Ramos wins the Seville marathon with a time of 2:40:20. A year later he also reached the goal in first position. On that occasion the stopwatch stopped at 2:45:34.

Tina María Ramos, in the Seville Marathon edition of the year 2000



Sanvicente





When asked if there is a difference between any of the four wins achieved in the Seville Marathon, Tina María Ramos makes it clear that «the four mean a lot. Win in Seville, with the amount of good people who went, always trying to make minimal, with that pressure, I think the four wins mean a lot. All this without forgetting that “the second positions have also been very good because they were with rivals of a lot of quality.” In short, Tina María Ramos gives importance to everything done in her career in the Marathon of Seville. «Everyone, because when I made 2:34 I was there with my best brand. Until the last one, because I did not expect it, it was a bit of surprise because I was not favorite. I remember until when it was third. I think in Seville you always have a good taste.

Tina María Ramos, on the arrival of the Seville Marathon of 2002



JM Serrano





The memory has become even more special over the years. “You were winning and you did not realize that you entered the story, but winning four years a career of that magnitude as Seville I think you have to value it,” says the Pacense athlete, who does not forget those times of preparation of the test, ” When you are training so strong, it took Christmas, the sacrifices of not being able to eat anything … now I appreciate it more ».

Tina María Ramos, on the arrival of the Seville Marathon 2003



Sanvicente





Winning four times in the Seville Marathon had a great impact on Tina María Ramos’s career. Nationally and also international. The Pacense athlete summarizes it in a very graphic way. «Seville gave me the pass to Rotterdam and Rotterdam the pass to New York. He was one of the first in the national ranking. Being a winner in Seville opened many doors at the European level. They were very pretty, very sacrificed years, but I have been able to live from athletics and part of it has been able to be thanks to Seville «.

Tina María Ramos continues to be linked to the world of sport today. «Yes, I’m still competing. I leave two operations in the foot but I am training, ”he says before he affirms that he is” trying to reach the Badajoz marathon, “proof that will take place on March 16. It would be something special for her. «After being champion of the world of veteran in Australia in 2016 I have not made marathon again. I have an illusion of returning to 42 kilometers. Let’s see if the injuries respect me. I go out every morning to do sports ».

When asked if it would be considered to participate again in the Seville Marathon, Tina María Ramos makes it clear that «I would like some year but that it was fine. Let’s see, not to drag me. Now I am trying to accumulate kilometers again. Yes I would like but to enjoy. No pressure any. With how flat the circuit is, the atmosphere, the climate, everything ». Tina María Ramos acknowledges that «I like to see a lot of athletics on television, I am up to date on what moves in Spain in athletics. I have a passion for athletics ».

And the Pacense athlete highlights the importance of increasing the number of participants in the women’s category of the Seville marathon. And in reference to registered foreigners, which mean more than 50 percent (7,250 according to the organization’s data in this 2025 marathon), remember that “in the end it is a sports tourism, a very good economic impact is in the city. Good communications with the airport, the weather, the people, who are grateful to visitors ».