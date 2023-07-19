There are some rumors about an exclusion of Tina from Men and Women. Here’s how things stand.

The new season of Men and women this year it will arrive very soon, perhaps as early as the end of August. We’re talking about the 22nd edition of a long-running program that sets an audience record every year in the early afternoon on Canale 5.

Maria de Philippi and its staff is already working to get off to a great start again this year. After the farewell of Barbara D’Urso and the choice of a Big Brother in a less trashy key, on social networks many have wondered why Pier Silvio Berlusconi leaves Men and Women unscathed which is not really an excellent transmission from this point of view.

Source: web

Men and Women has never been under discussion and will start at the end of August with the usual format. In the last few hours, however, a rumor has begun to circulate that he wanted one Tina Cipollati made out of the program precisely by choice of Pier Silvio. A news that has been around the net creating havoc.

“I hope it’s a joke: without Tina it would no longer be the same, it is impossible to imagine men and women without Tina’s comments and outings. Pier Silvio you can’t do this to us after having already kicked out Barbara d’Urso”– this is just one of the many pro Tina comments that appeared on Twitter.

It’s still: “The program cannot go on without Tina: we are ready to chain ourselves to studies Mediaset to avoid Cipollari’s bashing”. The gossip and TV expert thought about clarifying the story Lorenzo Pugnaloni what he said: “Tina taken out? Absolutely fake news. Without her it would no longer be U&D”.

In short, no problem for Tina who will also be one of the leading commentators for Men and Women next year. Fans of the program can rest assured.