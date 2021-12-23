Tina Cipollari is officially in love. The famous columnist of Men and Women, during a very recent interview with the well-known weekly Vero, spoke for the first time about the person who managed to make her heart beat again after the end of her love affair with Vincenzo Ferrara. Who is it about?

The famous columnist of Men and women has decided to break the silence regarding the alleged rumors that have been circulating about him for some time: yes, Tina she is in love and happy again.

One of the historical characters of the very popular dating show signed Maria De Filippi may have finally found the right person to share the rest of his life with, away from the spotlight of the hit show Channel 5.

Tina in love introduces Alfredo

“I don’t want to expose it, to rush too much. I don’t want to destabilize them, they can’t go from one man to another, they had already met that gentleman from Florence whom I don’t even want to mention because it ended badly. I have been a bit unlucky in love, because my stories have not lasted until now ”.

With these words the famous commentator of Men and women, interviewed by the well-known weekly True, he told for the first time how his love life is going; Tina, after divorce from Kikò Nalli and the end of the love affair with the restaurateur Vincenzo Ferrara, seems to have found confidence in love thanks to a certain Mr. Alfredo.

There Onions he had already mentioned his new partner during a recent episode of Men and women but now the 56-year-old Roman has decided to reveal some more details about the one who managed to make her heart beat again.

Tina he also wanted to clarify how he decided to live this relationship out of respect and love for the three children he had during his marriage with Kikò, Mattias, Gianluca and Francesco, hinting that he wants to go there with lead feet.

Who is Alfredo and the dig at Gemma

According to the commentator herself, Tina and Alfredo they met last summer thanks to mutual friends; man should live in the capital, just like Tina and, according to what has emerged so far, he has not yet met the children of the most famous vamp of Italian television:

“I’m over the moon, I’ve found a new life partner. In the face of Gemma, under the tree I found a true love: his name is Alfredo ”he announced Tina, not without forgetting to take yet another dig at his bitter enemy Gemma Galgani.

Obviously the fans of the Onions they can’t wait for the columnist to share some shots on social networks with their new partner but above all to see if Gem, the lady of the throne Over still looking for great love after 12 years in the program, he will reply to the words of Tina.