Tina Cipollari replica at statements from Giucas Casella on the alleged night spent with him. The broadcasting of the next episodes of UeD should restart regularly after January 2nd. From the advances it turns out that after the break we start again in a big way, with the Throne Over of the historic lady of the female parterre Gemma Galgani.

The woman has embarked on an acquaintance with Leonardo, and it will be understood a little more about how this new flirtation is going. Then we will move on to the presentation of the new tronista, Luca Salatino and the suitors who will come down for the blind date. But there comes hot news about Tina Cipollari and her statements made from the competitor of Big Brother Vip, Giucas Casella, about her.

The still unconfirmed statements say that during the registration of UeD, Maria De Filippi apparently he would have asked the columnist inherent elucidation to the stories made by the magician Casella, about her and the night of fire spent together. The gieffino has in fact declared to Patrizia De Blank that he had an acquaintance with the columnist at the time of the reality show “Il Ristorante”.

Tina Cipollari replica to this statement in the weekly “Vero”. On his alleged nights with Giucas Casella he says: “What can I tell you? I don’t feel like denying it. Put that he had me dazed, I was in a trance and I didn’t notice ”. A replica that is one obvious denial ironic. Giucas, as many know by now, often plays on his past and never misses an opportunity to declare to the public always new and unthinkable lovers who, however, regularly do not remember what the magician tells.

The first of all was Katia Ricciarelli who, playing on what had happened, declared to Alfonso Signorini that she did not remember anything of the night of fire spent with her roommate, because perhaps under the effect of hypnosis. But Casella does not let himself be discouraged: he continues to rattle off important names and sometimes more than improbable, always veiled by a sly smile.