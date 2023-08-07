Over the past few hours, Tina Cipollati she became the protagonist of a heated confrontation with Giorgio Manetti, the incident aroused the curiosity of web users. Many are wondering why the former columnist and the former knight quarreled. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Tina Cipollari and Giorgio Manetti represented two gods protagonists most loved and talked about Men and women. Something really happened recently unexpected.

It all started when the former knight pointed a finger at the woman labeling her as “bully“. Therefore, during ainterviewGemma Galgani’s ex boyfriend said:

I think we’ve had enough of seeing certain scenes on TV, like in the last edition when Tina ate ricotta in front of that poor Elio who was allergic. Rude behavior but also bullying. The limit had already been crossed in the past editions but the last one was really trivial.

Needless to say the replies by Tina Cipollari was not long in coming. In fact, the former commentator on the program hosted by Maria De Filippi let herself go to a tough guy outburst on social media where he said:

The thing I can’t stand the most is the non-ACKNOWLEDGMENT… And what I can appreciate about certain statements is just the courage.

But what is the reason of the tough fight between the two TV characters? To bring out some indiscretion Amedeo Venza took care of it. According to the latter it seems that Cipollari is not responding to the messages of the former knight. These were hers words: