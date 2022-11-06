Tina Cipollari leaves the studio of Tu si que vales angry because for the second time she fails to enter the episode

The impetuous columnist of men and women, Tina Cipollari, awaited his entry to the famous Tu si que vales program. It was now two episodes that the woman showed up in the studio but nothing was done about her entry even in the episode of November 5th.

The reasons why he had to make an appearance are not well understood but many of his fans thought that the purpose of his entry would have been to present his book.

By now we know Cipollari’s temperament well and even on this occasion her reaction would not have been the best. In fact, following her failure to enter for the second time in a row, she would have openly declared a nice:

“I don’t give a damn I’m going away! “

From the video you understand the dynamics of what had happened during the last episode. From what you could tell the woman she had to come in for a performance. Someone had even mistaken her for an American bourlesque dancer and even then she was about to lose her temper.

In the video, as we have mentioned, you can clearly understand what had happened. Tina was ready to enter her and was asking which way she would enter. When she learned that she had to enter the LED she had positioned herself waiting next to the technician, Alan.

She was not fully convinced that the protagonists of the show knew of her entry because she listened to their speeches. In any case, she was ready to show up waiting for the LED to open. Alan had given the ok but the led had partially opened. A small crack from which it was impossible to pass.

At that point the columnist angry and tired of waiting furiously if he leaves. She was disappointed and impatient because for the second time her entrance had been skipped, saying she was no longer interested and not caring about what had happened.

