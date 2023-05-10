Yesterday 9 May 2023 another episode of Men and women. According to some forecasts, Tina Cipollari and Gemma Galgani they became the protagonists of a heated clash with the knight Elio. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

TO Men and womencontinue to grow tensions between Tina Cipollari, Gemma Galgani and Elio. During the registration of May 9, 2023, Maria DeFilippi devoted ample space to Throne Over with which the episode just began.

According to some advances that emerged on the net, at the beginning of the episode there was one furious fight which involved Gemma Galgani, Gabriella, Elio and Claudio. All this happened before the choice of Nicole Santinelli. The discussion went on for quite some time until the famous knight helium he also clashed with Tina Cipollari. To annoy him, she started eating it ricotta in front of him.

The viewers who follow the famous program conducted by Maria De Filippi know that, for Elio, this food invokes them traumatic memories of the past. It’s not all. Subsequently, the man publicly told Gemma Galgani that she was one idiot. In light of this, the lady didn’t think twice about answering him by threatening to throw the ricotta in his face.