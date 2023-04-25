Tina Anselmi – A life for democracy: the complete cast (actors) of the film

What is the cast (actors) of Tina Anselmi – A life for democracy, the TV film broadcast on Rai 1 tonight, April 25, 2023? In the role of the absolute protagonist is Sarah Felberbaum who, joined by Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni, said she was very happy to have interpreted Anselmi: “It was a great honour. It’s the most important job I’ve done so far. I didn’t want and I couldn’t copy her: rather I had to pay homage to her, telling her spirit about her. And in the end “my” Tina was born”. Alongside her other Italian actors. Below is the complete list with their respective roles:

Sarah FelberbaumTina Anselmi

Alessandro Tiberi: Giovanni Di Ciommo

Andrea PennacchiFerruccio

Sara D’Amario: Nilde Iotti

Gaetano Aronico as Aldo Moro

Benedetta Cimatti: Francesca

Enrico Mutti: Benigno Zaccagnini

Antonio PiovanelliSandro Pertini

Streaming and TV

We have seen the cast (actors) of Tina Anselmi – A life for democracy, but where to see the film live on TV and live streaming? The TV film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 25 April 2023 – at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review all Rai programs from pc, tablet and smartphone thanks to the internet connection.

But how many episodes are planned for Tina Anselmi – A life for democracy on Rai 1? We tell you right away: being a TV movie, only one episode will be broadcast. When? Tonight, April 25, 2023, Liberation Days. The airing is scheduled from 21.25 to 23.30. The overall duration will therefore be approximately 2 hours (including commercial breaks).