Tina Anselmi – A life for democracy streaming and live TV: where to see the film

This evening, Tuesday 25 April 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, Tina Anselmi – A life for democracy is broadcast, a TV film starring Sarah Felberbaum, directed by Luciano Manuzzi, which tells the life of the woman who marked the history of Italy: partisan, trade unionist in defense of female workers, first woman to have held the office of Minister in Italy in 1976, President of the Commission of Inquiry into the P2 Masonic lodge. Where to see Tina Anselmi – A life for democracy on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The TV film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 25 April 2023 – at 9.25 pm on Rai 1.

Tina Anselmi – A life for democracy live streaming

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and re-watch all Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.

Who was

We have seen where to see on TV and live streaming Tina Anselmi – A life for democracy, but what do we know about this great Italian woman? The woman (Castelfranco Veneto, 25 March 1927 – Castelfranco Veneto, 1 November 2016) she was a partisan at 16, at 18 she became a trade unionist in defense of female workers. She became a partisan at a very young age because she was forced to witness the hanging of thirty-one prisoners captured during a round-up on the Grappa, without having any responsibility for acts of war. So Anselmi decided to take an active part in the Resistance as a relay.

She was the first woman to have held the position of Minister of Labor first and then of Health. Many important laws passed on her table, from the one on abortion, to the Basaglia reform up to the establishment of the National Health Service. Tina Anselmi, among other things, was the promoter of the 1977 law which opened up equal pay for men and women and treatment in the workplace.