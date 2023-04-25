Tina Anselmi – A life for democracy: plot, cast, how many episodes and streaming

Tonight, Tuesday 25 April 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, Tina Anselmi – A life for democracy is broadcast, a TV film starring Sarah Felberbaum, directed by Luciano Manuzzi, which tells the life of the woman who marked the history of Italy: partisan, trade unionist in defense of female workers, first woman to have held the office of Minister in Italy in 1976, President of the Commission of Inquiry into the P2 Masonic lodge. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

“If you want to change the world, you have to be there”. This is the deep conviction of Tina Anselmi, matured when she – in 1944 – she is led, together with all the students of Bassano, in front of the sad spectacle of 31 men hanged by the Germans. That day was born the woman who marked the history of Italy, the sixteen-year-old partisan Tina Anselmi, trade unionist in defense of female workers, the first woman to have held the position of Minister in Italy in 1976, President of the Commission of Inquiry into the Masonic lodge P2. Often the only woman in a world of men, her life was that of our democracy. “It was a difficult but stimulating experience for me – said the director -. Anselmi gave an imprint of beauty and joy to political activity that is missing today. She loved to take care of others and acted with the will to help everyone ”.

Who was Tina Anselmi

But who was Tina Anselmi? The woman (Castelfranco Veneto, 25 March 1927 – Castelfranco Veneto, 1 November 2016) she was a partisan at 16, at 18 she became a trade unionist in defense of female workers. She became a partisan at a very young age because she was forced to witness the hanging of thirty-one prisoners captured during a round-up on the Grappa, without having any responsibility for acts of war. So Anselmi decided to take an active part in the Resistance as a relay.

She was the first woman to have held the position of Minister of Labor first and then of Health. Many important laws passed on her table, from the one on abortion, to the Basaglia reform up to the establishment of the National Health Service. Tina Anselmi, among other things, was the promoter of the 1977 law which opened up equal pay for men and women and treatment in the workplace.

Tina Anselmi – A life for democracy: the cast

We have seen the plot of Tina Anselmi – A life for democracy, but what is the complete cast of the TV film broadcast on Rai 1? In the role of the absolute protagonist is Sarah Felberbaum who, joined by Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni, said she was very happy to have interpreted Anselmi: “It was a great honour. It’s the most important job I’ve done so far. I didn’t want and I couldn’t copy her: rather I had to pay homage to her, telling her spirit about her. And in the end “my” Tina was born”. Alongside her other Italian actors. Below is the complete list with their respective roles:

Sarah FelberbaumTina Anselmi

Alessandro Tiberi: Giovanni Di Ciommo

Andrea PennacchiFerruccio

Sara D’Amario: Nilde Iotti

Gaetano Aronico as Aldo Moro

Benedetta Cimatti: Francesca

Enrico Mutti: Benigno Zaccagnini

Antonio PiovanelliSandro Pertini

How many bets

But how many episodes are planned for Tina Anselmi – A life for democracy on Rai 1? We tell you right away: being a TV movie, only one episode will be broadcast. When? Tonight, April 25, 2023, Liberation Days. The airing is scheduled from 21.25 to 23.30. The overall duration will therefore be approximately 2 hours (including commercial breaks).

Streaming and TV

Where to see Tina Anselmi – A life for democracy on live TV and live streaming? The TV film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 25 April 2023 – at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review all Rai programs from pc, tablet and smartphone thanks to the internet connection.