In the section dedicated to virtual reality of the Future Games Show, there was also room for Tin Hearts VRi.e. the VR version of the detail puzzle game with tin soldiers.
Tin Hearts is a sort of puzzle adventure featuring tin soldiers in a world of puzzles and toys, and in this case, with Tin Hearts VR, everything is visualized through the virtual realityadding extra depth to the game world.
Behind every brilliant invention hides an incredible story, say the developers of this title, which is also created by the creators of the acclaimed Fable series.
The Strange World of Tin Hearts
In Tin Hearts VR we have to lead a troop of tin soldiers in a magical world of toysusing various contraptions and different solutions to traverse levels, overcome obstacles and solve puzzles.
It will be necessary to resort to various bizarre solutions to jump, shoot and glide towards the goal, all through more than 50 levels in which you find yourself bending time, solving puzzles, choosing the path for the soldiers to take and building new roads.
All this finally leads us to reveal the exciting story of Albert Butterworth, a brilliant inventor of the Victorian age. To learn about the game in the standard version, we refer you to the Tin Hearts review. Tin Hearts VR is coming on date to be announced on PC and PlayStation VR.
#Tin #Hearts #virtual #reality #version #announced #trailer
Leave a Reply