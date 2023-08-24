In the section dedicated to virtual reality of the Future Games Show, there was also room for Tin Hearts VRi.e. the VR version of the detail puzzle game with tin soldiers.

Tin Hearts is a sort of puzzle adventure featuring tin soldiers in a world of puzzles and toys, and in this case, with Tin Hearts VR, everything is visualized through the virtual realityadding extra depth to the game world.

Behind every brilliant invention hides an incredible story, say the developers of this title, which is also created by the creators of the acclaimed Fable series.