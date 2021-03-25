Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

The Dutch “old” coach Tin Katt revealed, in his first media appearance, that his goal is to build a team that wins championships, stressing that his biggest goal is to win the Arabian Gulf League shield during the next season, and that one of the most important reasons for his return to the club is due to His good relationship with the management of the unit and his continuous communication, after his departure at the end of the season before last.

He said: Two years ago, when I left the team, I had a wonderful feeling, and I stayed in contact with everyone in the club, so when they asked me to return I felt happy, and it is good for me to return to “Annabi”. It has been a long time since “Annabi” achieved the league title, and now we have The “supplement” qualification match for the group stage of the AFC Champions League, and the time is short and we have to work to qualify, and that is our goal at the present time, and my biggest goal is to build a team that wins titles, especially the league championship next season, but before that, the most important thing now is to meet Ittihad Kalba, As part of the “23rd round” of the league, we always think about the match that lies ahead.

And about the secret of his contract with clubs in the region during the second half of the season, and the difference between his experience with Al-Wahda previously and now, Tin Cat said: There is no secret, clubs are looking to improve their conditions in the second half, and for example on the island, I spent 3 years and achieved the league championship, as for Comparing my past experience with the unit and now, it cannot be compared, because I have been here for a week, and I find the warm welcome of everyone, which is the same two years ago, and I feel good to work with the club, my first experience is good and the officials want to return it, and I work to get good results, and my biggest goal As I said it is preparing the team to win trophies.

The coach of the unit talked about what the leader of “Annabi”, Ismail Matar, who is 37 years old, offers, saying: It is not surprising that Ismail Matar is still continuing, but he is amazed at this wonderful performance that he provides, and at this age, and this is a reality and not a praise, and I told him that the more he grows up. It gets smaller and glow on the stadium, and this also represents a challenge for young players to reach its level, and there are many talents and young players in the unit, whose development has slowed to some extent, so they need more work to develop their skills in the coming period.

And about not summoning “reputation” to the national team, he said: The “White” coach is asked about that, but from the fact that I watched the last two matches of Al-Wahda after my presence in the Emirates, what the player offers is considered exceptional.

Tin Cat refused to talk about his experience with the Jeddah Federation and said: I don’t want to talk about the past, and what happened there stays there.

Tin Cat expressed his satisfaction with my unity deal with Omar Khribin in the recent transfers, and joined Joao Pedro as of next season, and described it as a successful step, wishing that the two players would serve the system,

The coach touched on the departure of “Annabi” from the competition, and said: The team was not bad, except that it drew a lot this season, and winning the championship is not limited to skipping the island, or any big team, but by reaping points in front of the small teams as well, and we aspire to change this image. During the next season.

The Dutch coach considered that the age factor is not the basis, but rather the capabilities and generosity on the field, and he said: I like young players because they are looking for a position in the team, and this raises the competition, and perhaps the best example is what we see on the island, whose squad includes a large number of young people.

And on the departure of Tigali at the beginning of the current season, he said: The players come and go and things change, and Tigali was here, and now we have Matafs who does a good job, and next season we will have Joao Pedro, and what Tigali did is great with Al-Wehda, raising the ceiling of expectations for any striker who plays for the unit, and therefore When the players come, we hope that they will be as much as possible and responsible to reach a staggering level and score a large number of goals, and the unit should be grateful to the player for scoring this number of goals, and also Tijali should owe credit to the unit that helped him succeed, and in the end the responsibility is not to the player. Only, but the entire team.

And about his expectations for the league this season, he said: I think that the island is the closest to the tournament, because Bani Yas will have to face us.