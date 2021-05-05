Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Dutch coach Henk Tin Katt confirmed that his team is in high spirits, after returning from India with a pass to the AFC Champions League final price, and is looking for victory in front of Al-Nassr next Friday within the “25th round” of the Arab Gulf League, pointing out that « Al-Annabi »He did a series of exercises after his return, and hopes that all the players will be in good shape during the match.

He said: Al-Nasr is a big team, and they are fighting until the last moment, and the match is important to him, but we are fighting, for me the remaining matches are a preparation for the next season, so I give the opportunity to young faces of citizens and residents to stand on their abilities, and we hope to present a big match, and we will achieve the important thing. In which it is a win-win.

He added: “He is very happy to extend the contract of the young Abdullah Hamad to the year 2026, as he is a player with high capabilities and a great future awaits him, and the unit is a good environment that enables him to develop more and refine his skills.”

For his part, Abdullah Al-Karbi, Al-Wehda player, said: Qualifying for the AFC Champions League final price is a great incentive for us, and our focus is on the remainder of the league, and to meet Al-Nasr in particular, and the most important thing is to present a strong match against a great competitor and come out with full points.