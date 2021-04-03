Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Wahda players shocked their new coach, Tin Cat, by losing to Al Ittihad Kalba with a goal, in the “23rd round” of the Arab Gulf League, and they gave him an unpleasant welcome, which was reflected in the coach’s statements after the end of the match, which came as “clear messages”, that he does not want to work with A player who does not sacrifice for the sake of the team, especially since “Annabi” returned to the “first career” in the era of Razovic, to receive his third home loss this season, but the “reaction” of Tin Cat was different, not in the “closed rooms”, but in front of everybody!!

The irony is that the first match for Ten Cat with «Annabi» during the first term «2018-2019», and was in particular against the «Tigers» February 5, 2019, and ended with the victory of the unit «4-2» at the Ittihad Kalba stadium, but the beginning this time came different in front of The same team that succeeded in what it failed throughout the professional period, and scored a deserved victory for the first time, in the Al-Annabi stadium, and the second in the “professional”.

The “Tigers” shined collectively and eliminated the danger of Al-Wahda, who had acquired 64%, but failed to create any chance in front of the goal, unlike the guest who created two chances and scored one of them.

The match also revealed the recurrence of defensive mistakes, unlike the previous two matches against Al Dhafra and Al Jazira respectively, in which Al Wahda pushed some different faces in defense and the axis, and did not accept any goal, and scored 5 goals. Registration.

The clear effect of the absence of the star Ismail Matar, the captain of the team, who was absent from a “special circumstance”, and also Khalil Ibrahim “the suspended” on the performance of the team against Ittihad Kalba, two players who represent the “lung” with which “Annabi” breathed, especially “Samah”, who even when he loses Unity is in his presence, he is performing well, which was what he missed in the “23rd round” meeting, during which solutions were absent.

The loss sounded a warning bell before the fateful Wednesday’s confrontation in front of the Iraqi Al-Zawraa, in the qualifiers extension to the group stage of the AFC Champions League, and if the team did not invoke the fighting spirit, high concentration and finding solutions in front of the goal, it ends its season early by officially leaving the competition in all tournaments.