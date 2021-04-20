Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Dutch coach Henk Tin Katt, Al Wahda coach, expressed his pride in the return of his team and his fight to the last moment, turning his two goals behind Al Rayyan to winning three goals today (Tuesday), in the meeting that brought them together, in the third round of the fifth group of the AFC Champions League.

Tin Cat said: Luck was on our side in the match, and sometimes the coach needs luck to be on his side, as well as the plans he sets for the match. The young “duo”, Mane Ayed and Abdullah Anwar, one of whom is only 16 years old, participated in scoring a goal and brought energy and enthusiasm on the field.

He added: I am proud of my team, because I know what the players went through in terms of the lack of rest periods and the lack of food due to fasting.