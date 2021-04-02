Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

With clear anger, the Dutch coach Henk Tin Katt, Al-Wahda coach, directed sharp criticism to his players, after losing to Al-Ittihad Kalba with the goal of “Friday”, within the “23rd round” of the Arab Gulf League, and declared that he does not want to work with players who do not want to sacrifice for the team, in his first match. With «Annabi».

Tin Cat said: A disappointing match, a bad result, and the worst for me is the absence of the fighting spirit that was present among the players of the opponent who fought over every ball, but we did not do that, and I would like to work with players who are ready to sacrifice with the team and this is a problem that has been suffering from unity for some time. Everyone cured.

While Jorge Da Silva, the coach of Ittihad Kalba, confirmed that his team deserved victory over Al-Wehda, after the “Tigers” succeeded in excelling during the first half with distinction, and scored the only goal, but he recognized the superiority of the unit in the second half, and the failure to carry out the counter-attacks of the “Tigers” in a way. Good, except for Ahmed Gishk’s only attempt.

Da Silva said: We knew it was a difficult match, and we faced a good team, which won the “Abu Dhabi Derby” on the island in the last round. In the first half, we pressured Al-Wahda at his stadium, and we did not leave any spaces for him to score, and we dominated the course of the meeting, and in the second half they did not We could have enough pressure, unity was the best, and he played in our court, but on the other hand we defended hard, and we could not exploit the counter-attacks in an ideal way.