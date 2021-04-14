Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Dutch coach Tin Cat expressed his pride in his team, despite losing to Persepolis with a goal today (Wednesday), in the opening of the fifth group of the AFC Champions League, at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, India.

He said: We deserve at least a “point”, in the way in which we created many opportunities, and unfortunately we did not take advantage of them well, it is difficult to lose in this way, especially with the possibility of arbitration errors, and there are two shots in which I have doubts, and I think there is a penalty kick in our interest, I cannot say, But I have to watch the arbitration cases again.

He added: In the first half we had many good opportunities, but there was no luck on our side, and in the second half we controlled the match, without us succeeding in taking advantage of the opportunities. The entry of Ismail Matar has a great impact, as he has great experience and the ability to control the ball. .

He said: I think that fasting affected the players, as they broke their fast on some fruits and drank water before the match, and this affected energy, especially in the last quarter of an hour.