Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

The Dutch coach Tin Cat confirmed that his team returned from afar in front of Al-Zawra, in the qualifying supplement to the group stage of the AFC Champions League, and succeeded in winning and qualifying, considering that this was a success for the players in a match against a strong competitor, both technically and physically. Personally as the new coach of the team.

He said: I am happy to dedicate the players victory to Ismail Matar on his birthday. Ismail is an example to the young players with his distinguished performance on the field despite his reaching this age. We played a great match, and we won and qualified for the Champions League. The players had to sacrifice for the team, the match was not from For the fun of football, but to fight over the result, so we played two different plans, and I don’t think Matavz was happy to be at the bench or Lee Myung by being on the left side, but in the second half we made changes on the field, and we pushed Matavz who made the second goal instead of Khamis Ismail. .

He added: The team was not at its best levels during the past weeks, and he basically asked me to build a team that will compete for the next season, but we also have to give feedback, and go far in the Champions League, and I am very happy with the feedback given by the young player Abdullah Hamad, whose participation in this represents The tournament is an enrichment of his experience.